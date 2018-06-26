Warriors' Gian Clavell: To play for Warriors at summer league
Clavell will play for the Warriors' summer league team, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.
Clavell -- undrafted in 2017 -- played 64 total minutes in the NBA last season with the Mavericks, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. After being released by the Mavs in mid-November, Clavell went on to play internationally. He appeared in 16 total games (15 starts) for Sakarya Buyuksehir Basketbol of the Turkish BSL, averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.0 minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....