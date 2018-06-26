Clavell will play for the Warriors' summer league team, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports.

Clavell -- undrafted in 2017 -- played 64 total minutes in the NBA last season with the Mavericks, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. After being released by the Mavs in mid-November, Clavell went on to play internationally. He appeared in 16 total games (15 starts) for Sakarya Buyuksehir Basketbol of the Turkish BSL, averaging 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 27.0 minutes.