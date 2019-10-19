Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Caps off preseason strong
Robinson posted 13 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during the Warriors' 124-103 preseason win over the Lakers on Friday.
Robinson commemorated his official promotion to starting small forward with a strong finish to preseason, as he served as a complement to the standout efforts of the backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell. Robinson hasn't demonstrated much upside during his first five NBA seasons, but the Warriors' attack will be the fastest-paced system he's had an opportunity to play in by far. Whether that leads to serviceable fantasy numbers remains to be seen, but the efficiency Robinson displayed Friday would go a long way toward facilitating success.
