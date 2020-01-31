Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Decent again
Robinson chipped in 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, a rebound and a block in 28 minutes, as the Warriors fell to the Celtics 119-104
Robinson has quietly recorded double-digit scoring in six straight games --- his longest such streak of the season. January is proving to be his strongest statistical month. Robinson is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game through the 12 contests.
