Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Double-double in loss
Robinson scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Rockets.
The double-double wasn't just his first of the season, it was only the fourth of his career -- with the other three coming as a Pacer back in 2016-17. Robinson has found himself seeing career-high minutes this season on the injury-ravaged Warriors, and while the imminent returns of D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Draymond Green (finger) should put a dent in his usage, Robinson's role in the starting five at least appears secure.
