Robinson scored 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 125-117 win over the Wizards.

The 26-year-old took full advantage of his matchup with the defensively challenged Wizards, scoring 20-plus points for the third time in the last four games. Robinson is putting together the best season of his career for a short-handed Golden State squad, and he's likely to remain a key part of the team's offense unless he gets moved to a contender at the trade deadline.