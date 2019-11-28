Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Fills stat sheet against Bulls
Robinson had 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 win over the Bulls.
Robinson has topped the 10-point plateau in five of his last six games, but he doesn't stand out in any other category which means his value will depend mostly on his scoring. He has been shooting the ball well of late, however, making 50.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 46.2 percent of his threes during that six-game span.
