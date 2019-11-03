Robinson III had 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3PT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals during Saturday's 93-87 loss against Charlotte.

Robinson has scored in double digits four times already, including thrice in Golden State's last four games. The lack of reliable scoring options available -- Stephen Curry, D'Angelo Russell, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all out -- should boost Robinson's short-term upside, especially if he can fill up the stat sheet as he did here. Golden State plays Portland at home Monday.