Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Good to go Wednesday
Robinson (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Jazz.
As expected, Robinson will take the court despite a sprained right ankle. In eight appearances this month, he's averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 30.5 minutes.
