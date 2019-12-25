Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Cleared to play Christmas Day
Coach Steve Kerr said Robinson (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Kerr mentioned that Robinson will spend "a lot of time" defending Rockets superstar James Harden in the contest, a comment that likely means the 25-year-old will immediately reclaim a starting spot on the wing. Alec Burks will head to the bench to open up a spot on the top unit for Robinson, who missed only one game due to a sprained right ankle.
