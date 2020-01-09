Robinson had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss against the Bucks.

Robinson's offensive inconsistency was visible in this contest, having scored only one of five field goals before adjusting in the latter half of the game. The 26-year-old forward serves to continue as both a risky yet potentially valuable talent that either produces duds such as his poor field goal performance on Jan. 4 (1-11 FG) or hits like the 15.7 points and 50 percent shooting he has averaged in three of his other 2020 matches.