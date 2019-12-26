Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Decent stat line in win
Robinson III had 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 win over the Rockets.
Robinson III was cleared to play after an ankle injury forced him to miss the Warriors' previous game, and he responded with his joint fifth-best scoring output of the season. He was particularly sharp from deep, and he has made 60 percent of his long-range shots over his last four games. He will try to extend that solid run of form Friday at home against the Suns.
