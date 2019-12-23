Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Out Monday
Robinson (ankle) won't play Monday against Minnesota.
Robinson was deemed questionable due to a right ankle sprain, and the team has now ruled him out for Monday's clash. His next opportunity to return will come Wednesday against Houston.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Puts up 17 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Leads way in win•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Fills stat sheet against Bulls•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 17 points against Utah•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...