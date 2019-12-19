Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Puts up 17 points in loss
Robinson posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 122-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Robinson drilled five of seven attempts from beyond the arc and padded hos totals. Right now, Robinson has emerged as the Warriors' second-best source of production, and the team will continue to lean on him until at least the trade deadline.
