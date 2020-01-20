Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Questionable Monday
Robinson (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Portland.
Robinson missed Saturday's win over Orlando with the sprained ankle, so his status will be one to monitor as Monday night approaches. Prior to the injury, Robinson had played and started in all but one game this season.
