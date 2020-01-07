Robinson III had 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss at Sacramento.

Robinson III's inconsistencies are better exampled over his last five games -- he has a 25-point performance but two single-digit scoring outputs over that span. He has attempted double-digit field goals in six of his last seven games, however, so the volume is there and he should remain a decent scoring threat even if he has an off night every now and then.