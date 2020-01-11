Robinson III had 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 109-100 defeat at the Clippers.

Since missing out the game against the Timberwolves on Dec. 23, Robinson III is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while making 46.4 percent of his shots and 40.7 percent of his three-point attempts. Those numbers don't stand out, but at the very least he has been consistent with his scoring figures since he has topped the 10-point mark seven times during that nine-game stretch. Robinson III doesn't really stand out in any particular category, but he should continue to have a role in the Warriors' offensive scheme moving forward and that alone should be enough to keep him fantasy relevant in most formats.