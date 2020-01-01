Robinson III had 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime loss at San Antonio.

Robinson III topped the 20-point mark for the first time in more than a month and, despite his inconsistencies on a nightly basis, he has scored in double figures in four of his last six games. He will try to find some sort of consistency Thursday at Minnesota.