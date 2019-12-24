Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Should return Wednesday
Robinson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
The 25-year-old missed Monday's game versus the Timberwolves due to the right ankle sprain, but he should be good to go for the Christmas matchup. Robinson is averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 31.7 minutes this season.
