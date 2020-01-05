Robinson compiled four points (1-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 111-104 loss to the Pistons.

After putting up 41 points on 54.8 percent shooting from the field over the prior two games, Robinson took a major step back in Saturday loss. Though Robinson appears to have solidified a sizable role at this point -- he's played no fewer than 28 minutes in any of his last eight outings -- his offense remains highly variable from night to night. Considering Robinson is only averaging 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals over that eight-game stretch, he isn't bringing much to the table when his shot isn't falling.