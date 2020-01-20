Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Will be game-time decision
Robinson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Portland, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Robinsons' status will most likely come down to how his ankle feels during pregame warmups. In the event he's unable to go, Alec Burks figures to get another start.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Questionable Saturday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Scores 17 points•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Decent stat line in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson III: Scores 16 in defeat•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...