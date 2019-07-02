Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Joins Warriors
Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The second year is a player option for 2020-21.
Robinson has struggled to find a role in the NBA, and he hasn't played over 610 minutes in a single season since 2016-17. However, the Warriors need minimum-level players considering the team's financial situation. At the very least, Robinson has shown potential as a three-point shooter, sporting a career 36.1 percent mark from beyond the arc.
