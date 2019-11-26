Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Leads team with 25 points
Robinson totaled 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Monday's 100-97 loss to the Thunder.
The 25-year old forward has finally found some fortune with his fifth team in six years. Granted, the short-handed Warriors aren't an ideal landing spot, but Robinson has taken full advantage of the opportunity and posted his best total yet on Monday. After posting 36 minutes of court time in two consecutive games, he should be garnering some attention in all formats.
