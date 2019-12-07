Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Leads way in win
Robinson generated 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes Friday against the Bulls.
It was a great rebound for Robinson, who'd totaled just 14 points in his past two outings. Needless to say, he got back on track shooting the ball, hitting above 50 percent of his shots for the 12th time on the year. Robinson's fantasy relevance strongly coincides with his shooting ability, a skill that's oscillated on a game-to-game basis so far. In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old's reached double figures 13 times and is averaging 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.0 minutes overall.
