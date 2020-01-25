Robinson recorded 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Pacers.

Robinson seems to be back on track after suffering an ankle sprain last week, as recorded his highest minute total of the month in Friday's contest. Robinson continues to generate decent numbers as a scorer and rebounder and can occasionally pop with a high number in games where the Warriors are competitive.