Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Running with first unit
Robinson is starting Thursday's preseason game against the Timberwolves.
Robinson will get the start ahead of Alfonzo McKinnie at forward, so he'll have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself during Thursday's exhibition. Robinson averaged 4.2 points over 47 games a season ago with Detroit.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Joins Warriors•
-
Spurs' Glenn Robinson: Joining Spurs for summer league•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Unlikely to have 2019-20 option picked up•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Plays season-high 32 minutes•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Plays 19 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: In starting lineup•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.