Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 13 in loss
Robinson tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds and earned two assists in a 141-122 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Robinson wasn't a major contributor in Golden State's blowout loss, but he did increase his worth by scoring nine when the team was down 20-plus points in the second half. Fans shouldn't expect the Warriors to be down and out most games, but the 25-year-old should have multiple chances to prove his worth as their starting small forward, particularly with the team's extreme lack of depth on the bench.
