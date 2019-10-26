Robinson tallied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds and earned two assists in a 141-122 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Robinson wasn't a major contributor in Golden State's blowout loss, but he did increase his worth by scoring nine when the team was down 20-plus points in the second half. Fans shouldn't expect the Warriors to be down and out most games, but the 25-year-old should have multiple chances to prove his worth as their starting small forward, particularly with the team's extreme lack of depth on the bench.