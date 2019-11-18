Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 14 points
Robinson had 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss at New Orleans.
Robinson has struggled with consistency this season, posting double-digit scoring totals in just seven of 14 games thus far. Considering most of his value is tied to what he can do scoring the rock, his upside might be limited going forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Fills stat sheet in defeat•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 13 in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Caps off preseason strong•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...