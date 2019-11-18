Robinson had 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss at New Orleans.

Robinson has struggled with consistency this season, posting double-digit scoring totals in just seven of 14 games thus far. Considering most of his value is tied to what he can do scoring the rock, his upside might be limited going forward.