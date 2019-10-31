Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 17 in loss
Robinson recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Phoenix.
Robinson topped double-digits for the third time this season, though he wasn't able to do much else. The sixth-year forward's jumped into an expanded role for a Warriors team that's severely lacking depth and is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes through four games this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 13 in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Caps off preseason strong•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Opening season in starting role•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Won't play Wednsday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Running with first unit•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.