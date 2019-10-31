Robinson recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Phoenix.

Robinson topped double-digits for the third time this season, though he wasn't able to do much else. The sixth-year forward's jumped into an expanded role for a Warriors team that's severely lacking depth and is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes through four games this season.