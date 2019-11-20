Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 20 in Tuesday's win
Robinson recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Robinson matched his career high in scoring, though he contributed minimally in the other categories. Still, it was an efficient offensive performance, and Robinson is likely to keep earning steady minutes given that the Warriors are dealing with so many injuries.
