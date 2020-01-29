Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 20 versus 76ers
Robinson recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the 76ers.
Robinson was extremely efficient as a scorer while providing a well-rounded line. This is the fifth time through 45 appearances this season that Robinson has scored at least 20, and he's averaging career highs across almost every statistical category.
