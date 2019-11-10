Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores season-high 18 points
Robinson had 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 loss at the Thunder.
Robinson has settled himself as Golden State's starting small forward, but he has been extremely inconsistent -- he has registered back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts just once this season. Considering he doesn't provide much value aside from his points total, his upside shouldn't be very high going forward.
