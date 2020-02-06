Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scratched Wednesday, trade expected
Robinson will not play Wednesday against the Nets as he's expected to be traded prior to Thursday's deadline, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
The Warriors are working on finalizing a trade involving Robinson, which explains why he was a late scratch Wednesday. Jordan Poole is a candidate to start in his place. Across 48 games this season, Robinson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.
