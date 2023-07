Santos tallied 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 100-94 Summer League loss to Sacramento.

Santos was a second-round pick by Golden State last year, and he played exclusively in the G League as a rookie, averaging 10.9 points for Santa Cruz. The 6-foot-8 forward figures to have a solid role for the Warriors' Summer League squad over the next two weeks, but Lester Quinones is the team's go-to playmaker.