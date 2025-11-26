site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gui Santos: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
Golden State assigned Santos to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Santos falling out of Golden State's rotation, this move makes a lot of sense in order for the forward to see some live reps.
