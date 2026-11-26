Santos registered 22 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-110 win over Sacramento.

The 22 points were a season high for Santos, and second on the Warriors in scoring behind De'Anthony Melton's 24. Santos has seen his usage increase over the last week-plus with Stephen Curry (abdomen) unavailable, and he's scored in double digits three times in that span (one start) while averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1,2 threes and 0,8 steals in 21.2 minutes.