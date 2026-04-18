Santos finished Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Santos dropped 20 points in Wednesday's win against the Clippers, though he was unable to carry that momentum into Friday's elimination game. The 2022 second-rounder operated in a limited role off the bench for the first half of the season, but he started in 28 of his final 31 games of the 2025-26 campaign (including the Warriors' two Play-In games). Over that 31-game span, Santos played 31.0 minutes per contest and averaged 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 threes while connecting on 50.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. His strong play earned him a three-year, $15 million contract extension from the Warriors in February, which could be a bargain if he continues to develop in Golden State's system.