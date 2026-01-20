Head coach Steve Kerr said Monday that he's hopeful Santos (ankle) will return against the Raptors on Tuesday, Joseph Dycus of The Mercury News reports.

Santos sustained a left ankle sprain in Thursday's loss to the Knicks and missed Monday's win over Miami. However, he could return Tuesday and would be in line for increased playing time if Jimmy Butler (knee) is forced to miss time. Until the Warriors release their official injury report, Santos should be considered questionable to face Toronto.