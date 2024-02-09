Santos totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Thursday's 131-109 win over Indiana.

Santos logged a season-high 21 minutes Thursday and finished just two rebounds away from recording what would've been the first double-double of his career. He also posted multiple career-high marks across the board, though in the long run, he's expected to remain a bench option for Golden State -- and a player not worth targeting in most fantasy formats.