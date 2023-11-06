Santos agreed to a three-year contract with the Warriors on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Santos was selected by the Warriors in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and had been practicing with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. However, he needed a guaranteed 15-man roster spot with Golden State to be bought out of his contract with a Brazilian team, per Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. He'll join the Warriors' active roster, but he's unlikely to be a regular part of the rotation and could be in store for frequent assignments to the G League.