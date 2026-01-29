Warriors' Gui Santos: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos will come off the bench for Wednesday's game in Utah, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Santos will return to his reserve role with Draymond Green back from a rest day. Santos is averaging 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: Turns in double-double during loss•
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: Will start Monday•
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: Not starting Sunday•
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: Moves into starting five•
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: No major spike in PT sans Butler•
-
Warriors' Gui Santos: Will play Tuesday vs. Toronto•