Santos ended Wednesday's 140-124 win over Utah with 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes off the bench.

The 16 points were a season high for the third-year forward. Santos has quietly drained at least one three-pointer in eight straight appearances (two starts), shooting 41.7 percent (10-for-24) from long distance and averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in only 17.9 minutes as he pushes for a more consistent spot in the rotation.