Santos recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 101-97 victory over the Suns.

Making his fourth start in the last seven games, Santos saw a season-high workload and turned it into a season high in points, while his seven assists were a career high. The third-year forward has scored in double digits in five straight games (three starts), averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 27.0 minutes over that stretch while shooting 64.4 percent from the floor and 47.8 percent (11-for-23) from beyond the arc. Santos' role in the rotation could shrink once Kristaps Porzingis (illness) is cleared to make his Warriors debut, however.