Santos is "in the mix" for a spot in the starting lineup, Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Per head coach Steve Kerr, there will be "an open competition" for the three spots in the starting lineup alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Santos is coming off his best season with the Warriors in 2025-26. The 2022 No. 55 overall pick appeared in 68 regular-season games, including 30 starts, and averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, all career highs, across 20.5 minutes per contest. While Santos could earn an opportunity to start come opening night, that may not last, considering Kerr has been known to change things up throughout any given season. The same is true if Santos begins the 2026-27 campaign as a reserve.