Santos supplied five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes in Saturday's 114-109 loss to Indiana.

Santos logged double-digit minutes for just the second time this season Saturday and made the most of his opportunity, converting both of his field-goal attempts and finishing with a plus-six plus-minus. The forward has appeared in six of Golden State's seven games to start the year, averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest.