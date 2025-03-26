Santos registered 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and three rebounds over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 loss to the Heat.

Even though Santos' minutes and role off the bench have been inconsistent in recent weeks, there's no question he made the most of his minutes in this one while making his presence felt as a shooter. Santos has scored in double digits just four times since the All-Star break, though, so it's hard to rely on him for consistent fantasy production, especially considering he has a relatively minor role off the bench in the current rotation.