Santos (ankle) tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two assists across 15 minutes in Tuesday's 145-127 loss to the Raptors.

Santos was back in action following a two-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, but he didn't see any major boost in playing time even though the Warriors were without Jimmy Butler (knee), who will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Monday's win over the Heat. Instead, the biggest beneficiary of Butler's absence was Jonathan Kuminga (20 points, five rebounds in 21 minutes), who made his first appearance since the calendar flipped to 2026 after he sat out the last several games in coach's decisions.