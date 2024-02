Santos won't be available for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness.

The sore knee likely explains why Santos was limited to playing just 12 minutes for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in a 118-112 loss to Raptors 905 on Saturday before Golden State recalled him Sunday. Santos' absence against the Nuggets hurts the Warriors' frontcourt depth, though the rookie hadn't been a fixture in head coach Steve Kerr's rotation of late anyway.