Santos added seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal over 23 minutes in Friday's 106-103 loss to the Clippers.

Despite tying with Buddy Hield to lead the bench unit in minutes played, Santos did not capitalize on the opportunity, despite having an efficient outing. Santos will likely be backing up Draymond Green at the power forward position to start the season, but will have to contend with Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield for playing time.