Warriors' Gui Santos: Ruled out with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos won't play in Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Santos suffered the injury during the first quarter of Thursday's 126-113 win over the Knicks, and he's likely to miss more than just one contest. The forward's absence opens up a few extra minutes for the likes of Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski to pick up Saturday.