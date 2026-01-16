Santos won't play in Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Santos suffered the injury during the first quarter of Thursday's 126-113 win over the Knicks, and he's likely to miss more than just one contest. The forward's absence opens up a few extra minutes for the likes of Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski to pick up Saturday.