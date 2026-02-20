Santos accumulated 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.

The third-year forward set a new season high in made three-pointers. Santos has started all six of the Warriors' games in February, averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals in 30.0 minutes while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from long range, but with Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) making his Golden State debut Thursday off the bench, it won't be long before the two switch roles.